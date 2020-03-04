Healthcare Coronavirus effect: These sectors have been the hardest hit Updated : March 04, 2020 03:53 PM IST So far 28 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in India, raising concerns about its impact on various sectors of the industry. The tourism industry in particular has come to a standstill. McKinsey in a report on coronavirus noted that the consumer confidence will dampen through Q2 and potentially Q3 as well. Stocks of IRCTC, LemonTree Hotels, SpiceJet and Indian Hotels plunged 7-10 percent during trade on Wednesday.