Shares of multiplex operators on Monday fell sharply by up to 19 percent after various states announced closure of cinema halls till March 31 in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

PVR tumbled 18.85 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 1,045.85, and INOX Leisure plunged 14.77 percent to hit its day's low of Rs 270 on the BSE.

In view of the coronavirus threat, several states have announced to close cinema halls till March 31.

The move will hit business of mutiplex operators which dent their profitability in days to come, traders said.

The number of infected cases in the country stood at 110 on Monday, as per the health ministry.