Coromandel subsidiary acquires additional 7.4% in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 16 crore

1 Min(s) Read
The acquisition of 951 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 7.40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Dhaksha, was completed on April 28, 2023, Coromandel said in an exchange filing.
Coromandel International Ltd, which is into fertilisers and crop protection chemical businesses, on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Dare Ventures Ltd has acquired an additional 7.4 percent in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 15.99 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The acquisition of 951 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 7.4 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Dhaksha, was completed on April 28, 2023, Coromandel said in an exchange filing. The shares are acquired at a price of Rs 1,68,166.15 per share.
Incorporated on April 2, 2019, and headquartered in Chennai, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Ltd (Dhaksha) is engaged in the manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems and related equipment.