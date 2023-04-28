Coromandel subsidiary acquires additional 7.4% in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 16 crore

The acquisition of 951 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 7.40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Dhaksha, was completed on April 28, 2023, Coromandel said in an exchange filing.

Coromandel International Ltd, which is into fertilisers and crop protection chemical businesses, on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Dare Ventures Ltd has acquired an additional 7.4 percent in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems for Rs 15.99 crore.

The acquisition of 951 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 7.4 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Dhaksha, was completed on April 28, 2023, Coromandel said in an exchange filing. The shares are acquired at a price of Rs 1,68,166.15 per share.

Incorporated on April 2, 2019, and headquartered in Chennai, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Ltd (Dhaksha) is engaged in the manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems and related equipment.