English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Coromandel International forms a subsidiary for development of drones

Coromandel International forms a subsidiary for development of drones

Coromandel International forms a subsidiary for development of drones
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 29, 2022 4:35:27 PM IST (Published)

The subsidiary will cater to transport, logistics, surveillance, robotic aerospace and navigation segments.

Farm nutrients and pesticides manufacturer Coromandel International has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Coromandel Technology Ltd., for the design and development of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.

Recommended Articles

View All
Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers

Dividend yield stocks — Key benefits and top 10 performers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Edtech bleeds in 2022 will it be good or get worse in 2023

Edtech bleeds in 2022 will it be good or get worse in 2023

IST7 Min(s) Read

The three big projections for 2023 from major global investment banks

The three big projections for 2023 from major global investment banks

IST3 Min(s) Read

Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan

Marion Biotech: What we know about the Noida drugmaker linked to 18 kid deaths in Uzbekistan

IST4 Min(s) Read


The Murugappa group company in a stock exchange filing said that the new entity which was formed on December 27, 2022, is yet to commence operation.
Coromandel Technology will be involved in designing, development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and UAV mapping service.
It will also produce robotics systems, aerospace systems, aircraft systems, simulation and augmented virtual reality systems, unmanned ground systems, underwater systems. The new entity will also provide associated training, skill development, engineering services. The company will cater to transport, logistics, surveillance, robotic aerospace and navigation segments.
Telangana-based Coromandel International is a leading agri-solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It produces farm nutrients, specialty nutrients, organic fertilisers, and crop protection products such as fungicides, pesticides, herbicides and bio-products. The company has a presence in 81 countries with crop protection products.
Coromandel International had reported a total revenue of Rs 10,108.62 crore for the September 2022 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 738.12 crore in the second quarter.
Shares of Coromandel International ended 1.2 percent lower at Rs 887.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Coromandel International

Previous Article

Edtech bleeds in 2022 will it be good or get worse in 2023

Next Article

Expect to sign at least 2 more FTAs in 2023: Piyush Goyal