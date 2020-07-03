  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Consumer durables' near-term appears hazy, says Edelweiss; earnings recovery not anytime soon

Updated : July 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST

Demand revival can be seen in tier 2-3 cities as inventories are normalising and brands are prioritising profitability and not resorting to heavy discounts.
The brokerage also highlighted the headwinds that lay ahead for the sector, like fall in consumer financing by NBFCs, down-trading by consumers, margin pressure and tepid demand environment.
Consumer durables' near-term appears hazy, says Edelweiss; earnings recovery not anytime soon

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling Covid-19

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling Covid-19

Odisha to provide Rs 1,040 crore credit to 7 lakh landless farmers

Odisha to provide Rs 1,040 crore credit to 7 lakh landless farmers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement