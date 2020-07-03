Market Consumer durables' near-term appears hazy, says Edelweiss; earnings recovery not anytime soon Updated : July 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST Demand revival can be seen in tier 2-3 cities as inventories are normalising and brands are prioritising profitability and not resorting to heavy discounts. The brokerage also highlighted the headwinds that lay ahead for the sector, like fall in consumer financing by NBFCs, down-trading by consumers, margin pressure and tepid demand environment. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply