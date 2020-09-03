  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Agriculture

Consolidation in chemicals space still has enough room to expand, here's why it's an attractive industry

Updated : September 03, 2020 03:59 PM IST

The global brokerage feels that the trend towards consolidation and deeper specialisation to serve fewer end industries and chemical segments is strengthening.
Other than consolidation, the companies today are also looking into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or diversification, private equity investment and access to feedstock.
Consolidation in chemicals space still has enough room to expand, here's why it's an attractive industry

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SenseHawk raises $5.1 million from Alpha Wave Incubation, SAIF Partners

SenseHawk raises $5.1 million from Alpha Wave Incubation, SAIF Partners

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement