Consolidation in chemicals space still has enough room to expand, here's why it's an attractive industry

The industry of chemicals is vast, aggressive and growth-seeking. The recent rally in the chemicals space came on the back of rising demand for pharmaceuticals. With multiple players in this space, there is still room for more growth and consolidation, especially in the emerging markets, say brokerages.

The consolidation of chemicals industry began in 1990s affecting developed countries. In India, the agrichemical companies emerged in the 2000s, fostered by an increasing wave of demand. By 2014, the chemicals landscape was dominated by key three players (Syngenta, Bayer and BASF). These companies owned 60 percent market share in the crop protection business.

Graph Source: Edhec Student Finance Club

When we talk about segment consolidation, it means to increase market share within the select few segments in which the player sees the highest value. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its report pointed out that the pace of consolidation is accelerating, transforming many chemical segments as companies look to focus their portfolios and further optimise their business models.

Now, the degree of consolidation in the different chemical segments differ greatly. Like, some agrochemical companies are motivated to consolidate to gain scale and lower costs. In case of specialty chemicals, one can expect the volume of deals to remain strong. Now, the ones that have already consolidated will look for higher value deals, explained the BCG report.

Source: BCG report

The global brokerage feels that the trend towards consolidation and deeper specialisation to serve fewer end industries and chemical segments is strengthening. Other than consolidation, the companies today are also looking into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or diversification, private equity investment and access to feedstock.

As a result, consolidation still has room to expand, and emerging markets are maturing, which will further push the segmentation of the chemicals space, creating demand for the industry. Anti-China sentiments will bring the focus back to the domestic markets.