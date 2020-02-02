Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Finance

Confident stock market will understand every aspect of Budget 2020 on Monday: FM

Updated : February 02, 2020 05:28 PM IST

Sitharaman said the bond market too will react positively to the budget because "there has never been these many steps taken for bettering the bond market".
Many market players felt the budget failed to address the big concerns among investors over taxes on long-term capital gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 2.51 percent lower at 11,661.85 in a special trading session on Saturday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.43 percent to 39,735.53.
Confident stock market will understand every aspect of Budget 2020 on Monday: FM

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: The math on macro numbers

Budget 2020: The math on macro numbers

Budget 2020: Not ideal for 100m sprint, but promises a bit for the marathoner

Budget 2020: Not ideal for 100m sprint, but promises a bit for the marathoner

Budget 2020: Check the income tax liability on a salary of Rs 12.5 lakh per year

Budget 2020: Check the income tax liability on a salary of Rs 12.5 lakh per year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement