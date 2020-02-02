Confident stock market will understand every aspect of Budget 2020 on Monday: FM

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was very confident the stock market will understand every aspect of what she said in Budget 2020 after the Sensex and Nifty fell on Saturday to their lowest closing level in more than three months.

The stock market was not in full force on Saturday, according to her.

"...the kind of push that I have given for bond market, for deepening the bond market, for strengthening the bond market and making sure that India understands that there is one world out there which has still not been exploited fully. These are things which I am sure that the markets will understand and respond by Monday," she said in an interview with Network 18.

Sitharaman said the bond market too will react positively to the budget because "there has never been these many steps taken for bettering the bond market".

Many market players felt the budget failed to address the big concerns among investors over taxes on long-term capital gains. Sitharaman, who presented the 2020-21 budget on Saturday, laid down a raft of measures to spur growth, including a $40-billion injection into farming and personal tax cuts.

But those actions did not cheer financial markets, which analysts said were mainly looking for the reduction or removal of taxes on long-term capital gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 2.51 percent lower at 11,661.85 in a special trading session on Saturday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.43 percent to 39,735.53.

"Markets had very high expectations from the budget, including that taxes on long-term capital gains would be removed, which would have incentivised people to hold on to shares for a longer time," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd in Mumbai told Reuters."These expectations have not been met."