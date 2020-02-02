Finance
Confident stock market will understand every aspect of Budget 2020 on Monday: FM
Updated : February 02, 2020 05:28 PM IST
Sitharaman said the bond market too will react positively to the budget because "there has never been these many steps taken for bettering the bond market".
Many market players felt the budget failed to address the big concerns among investors over taxes on long-term capital gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 2.51 percent lower at 11,661.85 in a special trading session on Saturday and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.43 percent to 39,735.53.