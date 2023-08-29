Confidence Petroleum soars to new heights with impressive growth — 10% surge in morning trade

On Monday's (August 28) trading session, Confidence Petroleum stock took the market by storm, surging by an impressive 10 percent. This surge is just the latest in a series of remarkable gains for this LPG energy player. Over the last one month, Confidence Petroleum has shown its mettle by gaining over 17 percent. Zooming out to a six-month horizon, the stock has soared by nearly 50 percent.

What makes this recent rally even more noteworthy is the substantial increase in both delivery and traded volumes during yesterday's trading session. Delivery volumes reached a staggering 2.5 times the 10-day average, indicating a strong interest from long-term investors. Traded volumes, on the other hand, were nearly three times the 10-day average, showcasing an influx of traders looking to capitalise on Confidence Petroleum 's upward momentum. Such robust trading activity suggests growing confidence in the company's prospects.

Additional booster to Confidence Petroleum's bullish performance was the company's recent announcement. Just ten days ago, while talking on CNBC-TV18, the management of Confidence Petroleum revealed the company's ambitious plans for the future. It is setting its sights on establishing 500 LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) dispensation stations by the year 2025. This strategic move is expected to diversify their revenue streams and tap into the burgeoning demand for clean energy sources.

Looking ahead, Confidence Petroleum has set an ambitious target for this year — a whopping 40 percent growth. To support this growth plan, the company is taking steps to optimise its financial structure. In a move to reduce financial burdens, Confidence Petroleum had also announced its intention to depledge all of its shares this quarter.

