Confidence Petroleum Share Price: Here's why the stock rose more than 4% on Friday

LPG bottler and marketer Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. shares rallied up to four percent on Friday after the company announced opening 13 auto LPG dispensing stations to take its total number of stations to 248 in the country.

The integrated LPG company in a filing to stock exchanges stated that 13 new commissioned dispensing stations will cater to cars and auto rickshaws' green fuel requirements. It had 235 such stations in the country earlier.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is an integrated player in the LPG distribution business.

It has LPG cylinder manufacturing facilities, 58 gas blending and bottling plants, and more than 1,300 packed LPG cylinder distributors across 22 states. It also owns auto LPG dispensing stations.

The Nagpur-based company on Wednesday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated revenue to Rs 875.84 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 355.70 crore a year ago, largely driven by higher LPG sales.

Its operational profits also surged more than two-fold to Rs 44.32 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 18.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit also more than doubled year-on-year to over Rs 38 crore.

Shares of Confidence Petroleum are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 78.05. The stock is currently flat on a year-to-date basis. Today's volumes on the stock are nearly four times higher than its 20-day average.