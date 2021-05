The share price of Container Corporation of India (Concor) rallied over 4 percent in early trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 664.50 apiece after brokerages raised the target price on clarity regarding the land licensing fee (LLF) and positive management guidance.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 while its revenue was at Rs 1,956.69 crore.

Concor reported volumes of 1.05 mn TEUs in Q4FY21 of which 0.85 mn TEUs were of EXIM and balance domestic. Overall volumes grew by 13 percent YoY led by 11 percent growth in EXIM and 21 percent growth in domestic volumes.

During FY21, the company has provided Rs 520 crore towards LLF for all terminals on railway land. The dispute with the railways ministry about the calculation of LLF has been cleared and it would be booked by the company as per the number it had earlier provisioned (6 percent of the market value of land).

Analysts believe this clears a major uncertainty and the process for divestment can be smoother.

Nomura maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 750 per share.

"The key LLF (land licensing fee) issue is largely resolved, paving the way for divestment. The company’s guidance of Rs 450 crore LLF for FY22 is much lower than our estimates of Rs 640 crore," Nomura said.

The 35-year lease will lead to initial cash outflow but eliminates uncertainties. Nomura raised FY22-23 EPS estimate by 2-6 percent.

Goldman Sachs raised the target price to Rs 610 per share while maintained a Neutral call. It believes that the operational guidance in the near term is not very encouraging, while clarity on LLF is a big positive.

Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 750 per share. Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 745 per share.

ICICI Direct also retained Buy call and raised the target to Rs 750 per share from Rs 560 earlier.

Yes Securities retained its Add rating on the stock for the target of Rs 669 per share.

