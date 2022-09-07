Concor falls off day's high on confusion over railway land license fee policy

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) soared as much as 13 percent in Wednesday's trading session after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the cabinet has approved reduction in the railway land license fee (LLF) to 1.5 percent from the earlier rate of 6 percent. The lease period has also been increased to a period of 35 years.

However, the stock fell off the day's high when government sources clarified that the LLF is not automatically being changed to 1.5 percent from the earlier 6 percent.

"Existing players will continue to pay 6 percent unless they decide to come into the bidding process for the new 1.5 percent base rate," sources said, adding that the new bidding process for 1.5 percent LLF will also have some additional costs.

The 1.5 percent LLF will be applied via a bidding process and existing players will have the first right of refusal in case they participate in the process, according to the sources.

Concor has shaved off almost Rs 50 from the day's high, currently trading 7.5 percent higher at Rs 719.30. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 766.70, post the news surfacing.

What is the new LLF policy

Sources say that the new LLF policy provides for long-term leasing of railway land for cargo related activities for a period of up to 35 years at 1.5 percent of market value of land per annum.

The existing entities who use railway land for cargo terminals can switch to the new policy regime after a transparent and competitive bidding process.

Under the policy, there will be 300 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals that would be developed over the next five years, generating employment for 1.2 lakh people.

LLF a major overhang

The Land License Fee has been a major overhang on the fortunes of Container Corporation, not only for the financial impact, but also for its proposed potential divestment. There were reports earlier that the government may tweak the LLF to make CONCOR more attractive to private investors.

Brokerage firm Nomura mentioned last month that a favourable LLF policy could act as a "key catalyst" for Concor, and can add as much as Rs 150 per share to the share price on synergy benefits.

Concor had paid a Land Licence Fee of Rs 520 crore to the Railways in FY21, which declined 10 percent in FY22 to Rs 465.11 crore. The Railway Ministry had decided to charge the annual LLF from Concor at 6 percent of the industrial land value per acre where the terminal is located. The LLF was supposed to increase 7 percent annually.