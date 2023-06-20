Kotak says CONCOR entering period of margin correction on uncertainty, downgrades stock to sell

2 Min(s) Read
Kotak Institutional Equities believes that change in CMD from October 2023 creates scope for accelerating price cuts.
Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Ltd. fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the state-run firm to sell from reduce. It has kept its price target unchanged at Rs 610 per share.
Live Tv
Loading...
The brokerage said that the company is entering a ‘zone of margin correction and uncertainty’.
Data from industry sources suggested that the company took a price cut of 8-9 percent in exports of 20 metric tonnes weight category across its key ports from May 1, 2023, Kotak Institutional Equities said in its research note.