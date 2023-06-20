Kotak says CONCOR entering period of margin correction on uncertainty, downgrades stock to sell

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that change in CMD from October 2023 creates scope for accelerating price cuts.

Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Ltd. fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded the state-run firm to sell from reduce. It has kept its price target unchanged at Rs 610 per share.

The brokerage said that the company is entering a ‘zone of margin correction and uncertainty’.