Compuage shares end higher after order win to supply Bosch with CCTV surveillance solutions in India

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 9:40:44 PM IST (Published)

Compuage Infocom is one of India’s leading IT distribution companies.

Compuage Infocom Ltd. on Monday announced that it has been chosen as a value-added distributor of Bosch Ltd. for the supply of Bosch CCTV surveillance solutions in India.

In a stock exchange notification, Compuage said that it has a deep understanding of global and local requirements, sales and marketing, technical and pre-sales support, financing, inventory management, business intelligence, supply chain expertise, managed services, and more.


“Our company’s network is not only strong in metro cities but also in upcountry locations totaling over 1,000+ locations pan India. With this tie-up, Bosch will be able to leverage Compuage’s reach and strengthen its channel community and Compuage can offer complete CCTV and surveillance solutions to its esteemed partners,” the notification added.

With 276 manufacturing sites and total sales of 97.72 billion euros in 2022, Bosch is one of the major global original equipment manufacturers for CCTV products and offers complete CCTV and surveillance solutions across all the major verticals. It is also the world’s largest power tool manufacturer and leading manufacturer of household appliances.

Compuage Infocom is one of India’s leading IT distribution companies. It is engaged in the business of distribution of computer parts and peripherals in India.

Shares of Compuage Infocom Ltd. ended 4.5 percent higher at Rs 20.90.
