In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Companies with high promoter stake slip after FM proposes increase in minimum public shareholding

Updated : July 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Stocks with high promoter stake fell on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding (MPS) to 35 percent from 25 percent for all listed companies.
Intraday, shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading lower by 5.12 percent. Honeywell Automation was down 5.37 percent and HDFC Life Insurance slipped 2.41 percent.
Companies with high promoter stake slip after FM proposes increase in minimum public shareholding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV