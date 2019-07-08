Companies with high promoter stake slip after FM proposes increase in minimum public shareholding

Stocks with high promoter stake fell on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding (MPS) to 35 percent from 25 percent for all listed companies.

Intraday, shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading lower by 5.12 percent. Honeywell Automation was down 5.37 percent and HDFC Life Insurance slipped 2.41 percent. Various other stocks like Dilip Buildcon, Punjab National Bank and Cochin Shipyard were down 4-10 percent on Monday.

PSU banks like Corporation Bank, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India slipped 2-5 percent. In fact, Nifty PSU Bank index has plunged the most among all its peers. The index is down 3.73 percent to its day's low of 3,169.65.

Out of almost 500 BSE companies, 167 companies will have to divest their stake. In the largecap space, there are companies like TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, HDFC Life Insurance, Vodafone Idea, DLF, ABB India and Avenue Supermarts that will have to reduce their promoter holding to 65 percent.

Ramesh Damani, Member of BSE, said, "It surprised me that the public shareholding was reduced to 65 percent. It will be very negative for the multinational companies (MNCs) who like to have a higher level of shareholding and promoter-led companies, so the market will be a bit dubious about this proposal.”

