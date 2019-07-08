Market
Companies with high promoter stake slip after FM proposes increase in minimum public shareholding
Updated : July 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST
Stocks with high promoter stake fell on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding (MPS) to 35 percent from 25 percent for all listed companies.
Intraday, shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading lower by 5.12 percent. Honeywell Automation was down 5.37 percent and HDFC Life Insurance slipped 2.41 percent.
