Colgate-Palmolive (India) ended 4.91 percent higher on Monday at Rs 1,555.70, outperforming the benchmarks and the Nifty FMCG sector.

The stock has gained around 44 percent since hitting a low of Rs 1,065 in early March this year.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,558.75 and is now not too far from its 52-week high of Rs 1,643. At a price earning multiple of roughly 45 times its estimated earnings per share for this year, Colgate shares are not exactly cheap.

Broadly, shares of fast moving consumer goods, in general, have been in demand even as the rest of the market collapsed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. FMCG stocks are traditionally seen as being defensive--stocks whose prices rise and fall slower than the rest of the market--and so a good place for investors hide during times of turmoil.

Analysts say a steep fall in crude price is also adding to the favourable sentiment for the sector.

“A sharp decline in crude prices also bodes well for stocks like Colgate. We believe the stock will continue its performance as it is approaching its life-time highs even in such a market scenario filled with jitters,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

Analysts believe the company has an opportunity to gain market share from other players amid the lockdown.