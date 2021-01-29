Earnings Colgate Palmolive shares jump 7% post Q3 earnings: Should you buy now? Updated : January 29, 2021 02:26 PM IST The stock rose as much as 6.7 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,669.20 per share on BSE. The sentiment was also lifted as brokerage retained their bullish views for the firm post the earning. While Jefferies and HSBC had 'buy' calls on the stock, Credit Suisse and CLSA retained 'outperform ratings. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply