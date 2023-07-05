Colgate-Palmolive shares end at a 52-week high after Nuvama highlights oral care expansion prospects

In its annual report, Colgate highlighted that it has significant room to expand penetration of oral care adjuncts like floss and mouthwash in India.

Shares of FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after Nuvama Research gave the stock a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,710 per share.

Taking cues from Colgate’s first annual report under the leadership of Prabha Narasimhan as MD and CEO, Nuvama said it was awaiting market share gains for the company in the oral care category and products under the Palmolive brand.

In its annual report, Colgate highlighted that it has significant room to expand penetration of oral care adjuncts like floss and mouthwash in India.

The company also said that it was leveraging the high recall of the ‘Palmolive’ brand, which has 60-65 percent awareness in the country. Palmolive’s product portfolio includes premium body washes and hand washes.

Colgate also mentioned that the company’s Goa plant is integrating digital twin technology in operations for advanced analytics and decision-making. The company said that the move has helped improve the batch cycle time by 25 percent.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. posted better-than-expected results for the March quarter. During the earnings announcement in May, the company's management said that it was possible to achieve high single-digit sales growth in the financial year 2024.

The management also indicated that gross and EBITDA margins were likely to see sequential improvement going forward.

The FMCG stock has risen nearly 17 percent in the past year, underperforming the benchmark Sensex that has jumped over 23 percent during the same period.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. ended 5.18 percent higher at Rs 1,793.70.