Colgate-Palmolive shares end at a 52-week high after Nuvama highlights oral care expansion prospects

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 5:03:07 PM IST (Published)

Shares of FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday after Nuvama Research gave the stock a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,710 per share.

Taking cues from Colgate’s first annual report under the leadership of Prabha Narasimhan as MD and CEO, Nuvama said it was awaiting market share gains for the company in the oral care category and products under the Palmolive brand.


In its annual report, Colgate highlighted that it has significant room to expand penetration of oral care adjuncts like floss and mouthwash in India.

