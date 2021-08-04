Coforge tumbles as promoter likely offloads stake in block deal

Coforge shares slumped more than 5 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday amid buzz that a promoter likely offloaded some stake in the IT company block in a large bulk deal.

In a block deal, a total of 45 lakh Coforge shares, equivalent to 7.5 percent equity of the company, likely changed hands at an average price of Rs 4,749 apiece in opening trade, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Promoter Barings PE was the likely seller of Coforge shares, they added. The shares offloaded are estimated at Rs 2,129 crore.

Hulst BV, an entity controlled by Baring Private Equity Asia, has been selling Coforge shares in the recent past.

Coforge promoters had sold an 8.3 percent stake in May this year at Rs 3,250 apiece.

At the end of the June quarter, Hulst BV had held a 55.73 percent stake in Coforge, while the remaining 44.27 percent was with the public.

On BSE, the stock dropped as much as 5.30 percent to Rs 4,701.25 apiece amid huge volumes.

At 2:00 pm, Coforge shares traded 4.72 percent lower at Rs 4,729.90 apiece on the bourse, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 1.06 percent at 54,395.11, inches from an all-time high registered earlier in the day.

By then, a total of 9.30 lakh Coforge shares had changed hands for the day as against a daily average of 20,000 recorded in the past two weeks, exchange data showed.

Promoter holding in Coforge had stood at 63.99 percent at the end of March, 70.3 percent at the end of September 2020, and 63.99 percent at the end of December 2020.

As of Tuesday's close, the Coforge stock is up 83.45 percent so far this year. During this period, the S&P BSE Sensex index has risen 12.72 percent, and the sectoral S&P BSE IT gauge 30.27 percent.