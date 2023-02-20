Coforge launches edge compute, cloud-based platform for the logistics sector

Quasar eBOL will give carriers the ability to streamline and automate the entire billing process while reducing errors and rework.

Global digital services and solutions provider Coforge Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of Quasar e-BOL solution for the logistics sector. Quasar eBOL is a technology-agnostic cost-effective solution to digitise Bills of Lading (BOL) and leverages the company’s document processing engine to address a universal need in the freight movement industry.

The company mentioned that as per industry analysts and the Digital LTL Council around 85 percent of all freight under management is still handled by non-standard paper BOLs, which restricts the ability to move freight and bill efficiently as well as creates problems with shipment visibility and errors.

While the Digital LTL Council has also announced an industry-wide definition for electronic BOL, a standardised eBOL can provide visibility to shipment location in the supply chain at any point as the problem resides in the paper-to-data conversion.

Quasar eBOL will give carriers the ability to streamline and automate the entire billing process while reducing errors and rework. The solution has been developed using open-source technology and can work in both online (cloud) and offline (edge) scenarios.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients.

Brokerage Nomura earlier this month initiated coverage on Coforge with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 5,050, a potential 17 to 18 percent upside from current levels.

The company registered a 5 percent sequential growth in revenue in the December quarter at Rs 2,055.8 crore, though it missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate. The tech company’s net profit came in slightly higher than CNBC-TV18's projections of Rs 225.3 crore.

Coforge shares are trading 2.52 percent higher at Rs 4,310.