Coforge expands partnership with US insurance group to drive IT transformation

TMHCC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been working with Coforge since 2016.

Digital services and solutions provider Coforge Ltd. has entered into an expanded global partnership with American specialty insurance major Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) to drive IT transformation worldwide.

TMHCC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been working with Coforge since 2016. Coforge was engaged as an IT partner for the digital process automation capabilities of TMHCC and now the collaboration will be expanded into a global relationship.

The scope of services includes running, building, and transforming UI/UX services, data, and analytical reporting, managed application services, and infrastructure services to enable business agility, superior customer experience, and doing more with less.

The partnership is a part of a wider transformation program to deliver enhanced underwriting and risk solutions supported by enhanced IT capabilities, according to TMHCC.

Shares of Coforge Ltd. closed 2.01 percent higher at Rs 4,115.20 on the BSE.