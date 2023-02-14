English
Here are the buyers in Coforge after Barings PE divests close to 10% stake via block deal

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 10:24:35 AM IST (Published)

This is not the first time Barings PE has offloaded its stake in Coforge.

Hong Kong based Barings PE divested 9.83 percent stake in the infotech company Coforge or Rs 2,430 crore through an open market transaction on Monday.

The stake-sale by Barings PE in Coforge, which was previously known as NIIT Technologies Ltd, is part of the company’s strategy to divest its holdings in mature companies and invest in new and emerging opportunities.


According to block deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, Barings PE, which is also the promoter of Coforge, sold 60 lakh shares through its firm Hulst BV, amounting to 9.83 percent stake in the company.

The private equity firm sold the shares at Rs 4,050 apiece, translating into a transaction size of Rs 2,430 crore.

Following the deal, Barings PE stake in Coforge is now down to 30 percent from 70 percent in September 2020.

Among the buyers, Nomura India Investment Fund purchased 6.1 lakh shares of Coforge, Kuwait Investment Authority bought 3.9 lakh shares and Aditya Birla Flexi Cap Fund picked up 3.4 lakh shares of Coforge.

On Feb 11, CNBC Awaaz reported that a large block deal in Coforge will likely take place soon.

This is not the first time Barings PE has offloaded its stake in Coforge. In March 2022, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm partially exited the company, selling 60 lakh shares for aggregate gross proceeds of Rs 2,560.32 crore.

Shares of Coforge are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 4,049.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
