Coforge acquires remaning 20% stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 337 crore

IT company Coforge Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a 20 percent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions Private Ltd for Rs 336.94 crore.

The company acquired 60 percent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of the Coforge Business Process Solutions on April 12, 2021, and April 28, 2021.

"The acquisition was duly approved by the Audit Committee and the Board in April 2021. This is only the incremental purchase of equity as per agreed terms and conditions of the shareholder's agreement," Coforge said in an exchange filing.

On a consolidated basis, Coforge Business Process Solutions recorded a turnover of Rs 649 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company said.

The consolidated revenues of Coforge Business Process Solutions as per Ind AS for the past three financial years FY2021, FY2022, and FY2023 were Rs 546 crore, Rs 679 crore, and Rs 649 crore respectively, it said.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.7 crore for the March quarter, dropping 48.08 percent from Rs 224.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,170 crore, up 24.50 percent from Rs 1,742.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Coforge Ltd ended at Rs 4,525.40, down by Rs 79.25, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.