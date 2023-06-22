Coforge acquires remaning 20% stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 337 crore

Shares of Coforge Ltd ended at Rs 4,525.40, down by Rs 79.25, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.

IT company Coforge Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a 20 percent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions Private Ltd for Rs 336.94 crore.

The company acquired 60 percent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of the Coforge Business Process Solutions on April 12, 2021, and April 28, 2021.

"The acquisition was duly approved by the Audit Committee and the Board in April 2021. This is only the incremental purchase of equity as per agreed terms and conditions of the shareholder's agreement," Coforge said in an exchange filing.