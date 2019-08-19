Market
Coffee Day shares jump 5% after company clarifies on debt position
Updated : August 19, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Intraday, Coffee Day's shares gained 4.94 percent to Rs 65.80 per share on the NSE.
The debt position of Coffee Day Group (excluding Sical and Magnasoft) post repayment of debt out of proceeds from the sale of Global Village is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore in the next 45 days.
The firm requested all the lenders and creditors to give sufficient time to honour the commitments and to unlock the true potential value of all the assets.
