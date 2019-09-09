Market
Coffee Day shares hit 5% upper circuit after block deals
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:56 PM IST
As many as 352,240 shares were traded on the NSE in two large deals at 9.15 am, at Rs 64.10 apiece.
In the last one week, Coffee Day Enterprises shares have corrected almost 14.5 percent, while so far this year the stock has corrected by nearly 77 percent.
Coffee Day Enterprises ltd's (CDEL) shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 64.10 apiece on the NSE.
