Coffee Day rises over 4% after it signs deal to sell GV Tech Park
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:36 AM IST
At 10:44 am, Coffee Dayâ€™s shares were trading 2.68 percent higher at Rs 74.70 per share on the NSE.
Intraday, the share price rose 4.94 percent to its dayâ€™s high of Rs 76.35.
The company said that the rationale behind this proposed deal is to focus on its core business and reduce the debt of the Coffee Day Group.
