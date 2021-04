Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Monday re-lists at Rs 48.50 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and at Rs 50.30 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as the company resumed trading.

Earlier, trading in CDEL shares was suspended by the bourses for not complying with listing norms pertaining to the submission of quarterly financial results.

The exchanges had on January 13 said CDEL has not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarters and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier this month, CDEL reported default on the payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount for loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions.

The company has a debt of Rs 280 crore from banks or financial institutions.