Coffee Day Enterprises shares fall 20% after founder VG Siddhartha goes missing
Updated : July 30, 2019 10:57 AM IST
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises hit lower circuit on Tuesday after founder VG Siddhartha went reportedly missing from last evening.
Intraday, the stock price fell 20 percent to its day's low of Rs 153.40 per share on the NSE.
VG Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day got off from his car near a bridge across the river Nethravathi near Mangalore and went missing, said reports.
