Market
Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on sale of brokerage business
Updated : January 24, 2020 11:14 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises said that it has entered into the definitive agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities Pvt Ltd including its certain subsidiaries to Shriram Ownership Trust.
At 11:04 am, Coffee Day Enterprises was trading 4.97 percent higher at Rs 33.80 per share.
