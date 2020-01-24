#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on sale of brokerage business

Updated : January 24, 2020 11:14 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises said that it has entered into the definitive agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities Pvt Ltd including its certain subsidiaries to Shriram Ownership Trust.
At 11:04 am, Coffee Day Enterprises was trading 4.97 percent higher at Rs 33.80 per share.
Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on sale of brokerage business
