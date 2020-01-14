Market
Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power locked at 5% lower circuit on trading suspension announcement
Updated : January 14, 2020 12:29 PM IST
If the companies comply with the provisions of listing norms before January 29, trading in shares will not be suspended.
The stock of Coffee Day Enterprises has lost 86.47 percent of its value while the fraud-hit CG Power has tanked over 77 percent since January 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more