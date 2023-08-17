Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders rally for third day to hit fresh 52-week highs

Cochin Shipyard on Friday reported a massive 135 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 98.65 crore in Q1FY24, compared with Rs 42 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of shipbuilders Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd rallied for a third consecutive session to hit fresh 52-week highs after reporting a solid earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24).

The Cochin Shipyard stock shot up as much as 12 percent in trade on Thursday after gaining over 17 percent on Wednesday and 6.5 percent on Monday. The equity markets were closed on Tuesday, August 15, on account of Independence Day.

The stock hit its new 52-week high value of Rs 904.40 on BSE on Thursday, marking nearly 40 percent gain in the past three sessions. The number of shares changing hands had also jumped to nearly 4 times the daily average by the end of Thursday’s noon session on BSE.

The rally was triggered after Cochin Shipyard on Friday reported a massive 135 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 98.65 crore in Q1 FY24, compared with a profit of Rs 42 crore seen in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 7.9 percent to Rs 475.9 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 440.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders also jumped as much as 7.2 percent on Thursday to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 832.40 on BSE. However, by 11:35 AM, the stock had erased most of its gains to trade just 1.6 percent higher at Rs 788.90 apiece.

Garden Reach shares had also shown strong rally in the past three sessions, jumping over 18 percent on Wednesday and nearly 13 percent on Monday.

The Kolkata-based shipyard and builder of commercial and naval vessels posted a net profit of Rs 76.68 crore for Q1FY24, up almost 53 percent from Rs 50.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 755.9 crore in the June quarter, up almost 30 percent from Rs 579.77 crore a year ago.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Retired Commodore PR Hari, chairman and managing director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders, had said that the company was anticipating to reach its peak revenue during the fiscal year 2024-25 on the back of strong order book.