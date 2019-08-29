Coal India shares gain on relaxed FDI norms in the sector
Updated : August 29, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Coal India shares traded flat in the red, down 0.08 percent, quoting at Rs 184.90 on NSE at 11.44 am.
The Narendra Modi government approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure.
So far this year, CIL shares have corrected by 23 percent.
