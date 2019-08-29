Coal India shares gain on relaxed FDI norms in the sector

Coal India ltd (CIL) shares touched an intra-day high of Rs 189.65 apiece, rising 2.5 percent on Thursday. The stock outperformed the sector by over a percent, after the Narendra Modi government approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure.

They will also be able to carry out other associated processing infrastructure related to the sector such as coal washery, crushing, coal handling, and separation (magnetic and non-magnetic).

Under the existing FDI policy, 100 percent overseas investments under automatic route was allowed for coal and lignite mining for captive consumption by power projects, iron and steel and cement units only.

"Further, 100 percent FDI under automatic route is also permitted for setting up coal processing plants like washeries subject to the condition that the company shall not do coal mining and shall not sell washed coal or sized coal from its coal processing plants in the open market and shall supply the washed or sized coal to those parties who are supplying raw coal to coal processing plants for washing or sizing," an official statement said.

But, the decision is subject to provisions of Coal Mines (special provisions) Act, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The government holds nearly 71 percent stake in Coal India, while the public sector insurance behemoth, the Life Insurance Corporation of India owns nearly 11 percent stake.

In the quarter ended June, Coal India net sales rose 3.64 percent to Rs 23,223 crore, while consolidated net profit grew over 22 percent ot Rs 4629.67 crore.

On Wednesday, shares of Coal India ended down 3.5 percent at Rs 185.05. So far this year, CIL shares have corrected by 23 percent, while the one-year return on the PSU stock is negative by over 35 percent.

Edelweiss has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200, while Motilal Oswal has set a price target of Rs 204.

At 1.39 pm, Coal India shares traded 1.2 percent higher, quoting at Rs 187.30 on NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 was down 77 points, or 0.70 percent, to trade at 10,969.