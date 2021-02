The share price of Coal India rose over 4 percent in the morning trade after the company announced that it is considering a second interim dividend in the board meeting on March 5.

The board meeting will consider and approve the payment of a second interim dividend for 2020-21, if any. March 16 has been decided as the record date for the payment of dividend if confirmed.

Geojit Financial Services has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 apiece. The brokerage firm expects the firm to perform well in the short-medium term. "The long-term outlook remains positive with improvement in realization and the ability of the company to protect margins by improving efficiency," it told Moneycontrol.

The company has also partnered with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for faster and automated access to data through Freight Operations Information Systems (FOIS). This would help Coal India monitor the coal dispatching activity.

“The information helps minimise the instances of under loading and overloading of rakes and untangles the knots benefitting CIL, Railways and the consumers. Importantly, the resultant relevant information eases the way for faster billing and bill monitoring process replacing the manual entry of railway receipts with instantaneous online transfer,” the company said in a statement.

At 10:25 am, the stock was trading 4.86 percent higher at Rs 143.55 apiece. It touched the day’s high at Rs 144.10.