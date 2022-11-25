English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Coal India's output crosses 400 MT 30 days ahead of last year

    Coal India's output crosses 400 MT 30 days ahead of last year

    Coal India's output crosses 400 MT 30 days ahead of last year
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 5:41 PM IST (Published)

    So far, Coal India's production has grown 17 percent from 342 million tonnes for the same period last year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Coal India share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    State-run Coal India Ltd.'s production crossed 400 million tonnes during the current financial year, reaching the mark at the fastest pace in the company's history.
    So far, Coal India's production has grown 17 percent from 342 million tonnes for the same period last year.
    Last year, Coal India crossed 400 million tonnes in production on December 25, 2021. It has managed to achieve this feat 31 days earlier this time around.
    Also Read: Coal India production highest in five months while offtake drops from last year
    This accelerated production has meant that the company's asking annual growth rate has now come down to 6.9 percent from 12.4 percent at the start of the year. This means that Coal India now has to only increase production by 7 percent to achieve its full-year production target.
    Coal India required a 78 million tonnes jump in volume terms at the start of the year to achieve its 700 million tonnes production target. So far this year, it has already managed to increase production by 58 million tonnes. The management remains upbeat about achieving the production target for the year.
    Also Read: Coal Ministry aims for 45 million tonnes coal stock with power plants by March 2023
    The end of monsoon season leaves most mines dewatered. In addition to the
    conclusion of the festive season, the availability of machines and manpower
    will increase, leading to improved productivity and production going ahead.
    Overall coal production in the country increased 18 percent from last year to 448 million tonnes, according to data released by the Coal Ministry. Production from Coal India has also increased by 17 percent.
    State-run Coal India Ltd. reported net sales of Rs 425.7 crore in September 2022, up 27.9 percent from Rs 332.7 crore in September last year.
    Shares of Coal India closed 1.36 percent higher at Rs 231.60 on Friday.
    Also Read: Govt eyes Coal India, NTPC, Hindustan Zinc and RITES offers for sale over next four months
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Coal India

    Previous Article

    IEX board approves Rs 98-crore share buyback at Rs 200 apiece, stock up

    Next Article

    Panama Petro shares have their best day in nearly two years, end at a 52-week high

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng