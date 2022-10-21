Coal India plans 17 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for green transport of coal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of Coal India are up 53 percent this year so far.

Coal India Ltd. will soon float tenders for 17 first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects that entail an investment of Rs 11,000 crore. This is a part of the state-owned coal miner’s plans to strengthen its network of eco-friendly coal transportation.

The projects have been planned for a loading capacity of 317 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Coal India is preparing a rollout plan to float tenders for the latest projects by the financial year 2025. The projects will be commissioned two years later by the financial year 2027 and are in addition to 44 other existing projects that the company is actively pursuing under two different phases.

Encouraged by positive results shown by a pilot study, Coal India is pursuing the FMC mode actively. Henceforth, every coal project having a production capacity of 1 MTPA and more will move coal through the FMC mode subject to technological and economic viability.

The company is also supplementing FMC projects by dovetailing 12 rail connectivity projects with them at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore.

According to officials, when these FMC projects are implemented at full capacity, it will lead to significant suppression of carbon footprint.

Shares of Coal India are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 238.55 as of 2:30 PM.