Coal India and NMDC are surging in trade. Valuationwise these stocks have always been relatively cheaper than a couple of private sector names.

For Coal India, the key highlights have been - focus on import substitution in non-power sectors, coal inventory levels were lowest, which fuelled further demand, e-auction premiums have been improving, receivables from power sector has come down which is very positive and now there are expectations of a strong dividend payout.

Street believes there is a strong case for NMDC to go ahead and increase prices.