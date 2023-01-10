Coal India subsidiary surpasses FY21 targets three months before the year ends

As on January 5, MCL’s coal supplies rose 11% on a YoY basis compared to 132 MT in the same period last year.

State-run Coal India Ltd. (CIL) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) has already exceeded the total coal supplies for the financial year 2021 almost three months prior to the current fiscal’s closure.

MCL has produced coal supplies of 146.12 million tonnes (MT) as of January 5, 2023, surpassing the company’s total supplies of 146 MT reported in the financial year 2021. The target was achieved 85 days ahead of the ongoing financial year coming to an end.

As on January 5, MCL’s coal supplies rose 11 percent year-on-year compared to 132 MT in the same period last year.

Mahanadi Coalfields’ coal off-take came out to be the highest among all of Coal India’s subsidiaries as of the December quarter, as the Odisha-based company supplied 143.4 MT and 13.7 MT prior to the progressive target, achieving 111 percent satisfaction.

Out of Coal India’s total offtake of 507.8 MT, 28.2 percent of supplies came from MCL, said the country’s largest coal miner.

MCL’s actual supply to its power sector customers stood at 102.7 MT till December 2022 as against a contracted quantity of 81.5 MT, resulting in 126 percent materialisation. The company’s coal extraction in the ensuing months appears to be quicker given a 14 percent growth in overburden removal at 168.8 million cubic metres till December.

In October 2022, Coal India reported 6.3 percent YoY growth in coal production, which was also the highest in the last five months. Mahanadi Coal Fields reported the highest production for the month of October among Coal India entities.

Shares of Coal India ended at Rs 216.30, up 0.63 percent on Tuesday.