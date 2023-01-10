English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Coal India subsidiary surpasses FY21 targets three months before the year ends

Coal India subsidiary surpasses FY21 targets three months before the year ends

Coal India subsidiary surpasses FY21 targets three months before the year ends
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 5:46:58 PM IST (Published)

As on January 5, MCL’s coal supplies rose 11% on a YoY basis compared to 132 MT in the same period last year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Coal India share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read


State-run Coal India Ltd. (CIL) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) has already exceeded the total coal supplies for the financial year 2021 almost three months prior to the current fiscal’s closure.
MCL has produced coal supplies of 146.12 million tonnes (MT) as of January 5, 2023, surpassing the company’s total supplies of 146 MT reported in the financial year 2021. The target was achieved 85 days ahead of the ongoing financial year coming to an end.
As on January 5, MCL’s coal supplies rose 11 percent year-on-year compared to 132 MT in the same period last year.
Mahanadi Coalfields’ coal off-take came out to be the highest among all of Coal India’s subsidiaries as of the December quarter, as the Odisha-based company supplied 143.4 MT and 13.7 MT prior to the progressive target, achieving 111 percent satisfaction.
Out of Coal India’s total offtake of 507.8 MT, 28.2 percent of supplies came from MCL, said the country’s largest coal miner.
MCL’s actual supply to its power sector customers stood at 102.7 MT till December 2022 as against a contracted quantity of 81.5 MT, resulting in 126 percent materialisation. The company’s coal extraction in the ensuing months appears to be quicker given a 14 percent growth in overburden removal at 168.8 million cubic metres till December.
In October 2022, Coal India reported 6.3 percent YoY growth in coal production, which was also the highest in the last five months. Mahanadi Coal Fields reported the highest production for the month of October among Coal India entities.
Shares of Coal India ended at Rs 216.30, up 0.63 percent on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Coal India (CIL)

Previous Article

TARC's luxury project in Delhi with sales potential of Rs 900 crore sees demand

Next Article

PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X