Coal India, DLF, ONGC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened flat on Monday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why market cap not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection
Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 885-890 with a stop loss at Rs 846
Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 930 with a stop loss at Rs 888
Buy Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,450 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Sell IEX with for a target of Rs 130 a stop loss at Rs 137.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 215
Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 350
Sell Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 117
Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 143