Coal India, DLF, ONGC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened flat on Monday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 885-890 with a stop loss at Rs 846

Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 930 with a stop loss at Rs 888

Buy Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,450 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300

Sell IEX with for a target of Rs 130 a stop loss at Rs 137.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 215

Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 350

Sell Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 117

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 143