CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat on weak global cues; Sun Pharma dips 5%

Updated : September 04, 2019 10:06 AM IST

The BSE Sensex started at 36,575, while the Nifty opened at 10790.40.
Among Nifty losers, Sun Pharma slipped almost 5 percent after reports of Sebi inquiry.
GAIL, Indian Oil Corp, Britannia, L&T and Hero MotoCorp were top gainers, rising between 1 and 2 percent.
