CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat on weak global cues; Sun Pharma dips 5%
Updated : September 04, 2019 10:06 AM IST
The BSE Sensex started at 36,575, while the Nifty opened at 10790.40.
Among Nifty losers, Sun Pharma slipped almost 5 percent after reports of Sebi inquiry.
GAIL, Indian Oil Corp, Britannia, L&T and Hero MotoCorp were top gainers, rising between 1 and 2 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more