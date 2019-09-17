#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower on higher crude prices; Titan top gainer

Updated : September 17, 2019 10:09 AM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex started on a weak note on Tuesday, trading at 37,102 in the initial tick, down over 20 points.
TheÂ broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 18 points, or 0.17 percent, to 10,985.
Bank, IT and finance declined among sectoral gauges, while pharma, FMCG, auto and capital goods advanced.
