CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start lower on higher crude prices; Titan top gainer
Updated : September 17, 2019 10:09 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex started on a weak note on Tuesday, trading at 37,102 in the initial tick, down over 20 points.
TheÂ broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 18 points, or 0.17 percent, to 10,985.
Bank, IT and finance declined among sectoral gauges, while pharma, FMCG, auto and capital goods advanced.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more