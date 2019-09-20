CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start in the green on GST rate cut hope; Zee Entertainment falls over 9%

Indian shares started Friday's trade on a positive note, a day after indices fell over a percent, boosted by hopes of a rate cut and fresh measures by the government to increase credit flow. The gains, however, remain capped as crude oil prices climbed on concerns that last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities still pose supply risks.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there was more room for interest rate cuts to boost economic growth at a time when headline retail inflation indicator has consistently trended below the central bank's 4 percent medium-term target.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman late Thursday announced that state-owned banks will organise 'loan melas' to boost credit flow to retail borrowers, while they will also not be required to tag their stressed small and medium enterprises loans as non-performing assets till March 2020.

Traders await more cues from the goods and services tax (GST) council meeting in Goa on Friday with the possibility of rate rationalisation on automobiles, biscuits, real estate and hotels.

The BSE Sensex added over 131 points, or 0.36 percent, to 36,225 in the initial trade. The NSE Nifty50 also gained 31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 10,736.

Broader market indices also rose with the Nifty MidCap index up 0.28 percent, although slightly lagging frontline peers. The Nifty Bank also advanced 0.31 percent led largely by HDFC Bank.

Finance, pharma, FMCG, auto and metal advanced among sectors, while IT, PSU, capital goods declined.

Among Nifty gainers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel gained by up to a percent.

Shares of Yes Bank rose 3.7 percent in the early trade after hitting 52-week low of Rs 52.65 as the promoters of the company sold 2.3 percent shares of the bank.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell over 9 percent on Friday continuing its four-day losing streak amid lack of clarity on the Essel Group firmâ€™s request for an extension to clear the debt. ZEEL shares have fallen over 11 percent in the last four sessions.

BPCL, NTPC, Indian Oil Corp and Gail dipped between 1 and 1.5 percent.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 71.20 per dollar versus Thursday's close 71.32.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 893 crore in the cash market while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 646 crore.