CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex down over 200 points; OMCs among top losers
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:00 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex declined 227 points, or 0.61 percent, in the initial tick to 37,158.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also dipped 75 points, or 0.67 percent, to 11,001.
The Nifty MidCap 100 was down by 98.50 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15869.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more