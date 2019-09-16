#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBCTV18 Opening Bell: Sensex down over 200 points; OMCs among top losers

Updated : September 16, 2019 10:00 AM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex declined 227 points, or 0.61 percent, in the initial tick to 37,158.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also dipped 75 points, or 0.67 percent, to 11,001.
The Nifty MidCap 100 was down by 98.50 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15869.
