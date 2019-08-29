Market
CNBCTV18 Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end August series over 2% lower, all top 5 Nifty losers financials
Updated : August 29, 2019 04:09 PM IST
The Sensex ended 382 points lower at 37,068 while the Nifty50 lost 97 points to end at 10,948.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap fell by almost 1 percent.
