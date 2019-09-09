#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBCTV18 Market Wrap: Nifty closes above 11K after 5 sessions, PSU banks lead among sectors, IT caps gains

Updated : September 09, 2019 04:30 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex gained over 163 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle Monday's trade at 37,145.
The broader NSE Nifty50 also rose almost 57 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 11,003.
The NSE frontline index has closed above the psychological 11,000 mark after 5 sessions.
