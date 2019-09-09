CNBCTV18 Market Wrap: Nifty closes above 11K after 5 sessions, PSU banks lead among sectors, IT caps gains

Indian benchmark equity indices ended positive for the second straight session on Monday led by bank and auto shares, but losses in IT capped gains. Trade sentiment improved on expectation of stimulus from central banks around the world.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex gained over 163 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle Monday's trade at 37,145. The broader NSE Nifty50 also rose almost 57 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 11,003. The NSE frontline index has closed above the psychological 11,000 mark after five sessions.

The Nifty MidCap index vastly outperformed, rising 1.23 percent. The banking gauge, Nifty Bank, gained 0.94 percent. The Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.65 percent. All Nifty sectoral indices ended positive except IT, which dropped 0.72 percent. The Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.61 percent, leading gainers.

Yes Bank, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Bharti Airtel were top Nifty gainers, rising between 2 and 4.5 percent.

Yes Bank shares gained 4.3 percent on reports that Duracell Inc, owned by Warren Buffettâ€™s Berkshire Hathaway is set to acquire Eveready Industriesâ€™ battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore. Yes Bank holds nearly 10 percent in Eveready Industries. The latter's shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit.

HCL Technologies, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Auto dipped by up to 1.4 percent.

The share price of Equitas Holdings plunged about 12 percent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declined the company's request to extend its listing deadline for Equitas Small Finance Bank. The Equitas SFB was to be listed on September 4.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) shares were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit, breaking a 7-day losing streak, following two block deals worth Rs 2.26 crore on the National Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, most Asian indices ended higher on stimulus expectations from central banks around the world. Japan's Nikkei rose well over half a percent, while China's Shanghai Composite ended 0.84 percent higher. South Korea's Kospi also added half a percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended flat in the red.