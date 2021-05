Market

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on May 5

Updated : May 05, 2021 07:55 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 24.5 points or 0.17 percent lower at 14,508.00, at 7:20 am.

Adani Ports & SEZ | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 1,320 crore from Rs 340 crore, while revenue rose 23.5 percent to Rs 3,608 crore from Rs 2,921 crore, YoY.

Wipro | The IT major announced the setting up of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 519.3 crore; revenue rose to Rs 3,269.4 crore from Rs 3,152.8 crore, QoQ.

RBL Bank | The bank’s net profit in Q4FY21 fell 34 percent to Rs 75.34 crore from 114 crore, while net interest income declined 11 percent to Rs 906 crore from Rs 1,021 crore, YoY.

Adani Total Gas | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose 18.3 percent to Rs 143.73 crore from Rs 121.41 crore, revenue jumped 25.3 percent to Rs 614.47 crore from Rs 490.32 crore, YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics | The company and Rolls-Royce have signed MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | The company plans to raise up to Rs 4.55 billion (Rs 455 crore) via NCD issue.

Hikal | The company has signed a 10-year multi-product deal with a leading global pharmaceutical innovator company.

Interglobe Aviation | The company’s board will meet on May 7 to consider fund raising via QIP.

Greaves Cotton | The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose to Rs 13.65 crore from Rs 0.55 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 386.19 crore, YoY.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care | The company’s profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 98.33 crore from Rs 91.1 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 759.66 crore from Rs 656.05 crore, YoY.

IIFL Securities | The net profit in Q4FY21 jumped to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 37.2 crore, total income rose by 22 percent to Rs 256.3 crore from Rs 209.8 crore, YoY.

Shalby | Mars Medical Devices Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares capital of Shalby Advanced Technologies Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA based on Common Stock Purchase Agreement for USD 5,000.

Affle (India) | The company declared the closure of the QIP issue period today, i.e., May 4, 2021, and has determined and approved the issue price of Rs 5,200 per Equity Share.

Satin Creditcare Network | The company has received a senior loan facility of USD 5 million from OeEB, Austria.

Earnings Today | Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Angel Broking, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, Craftsman Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Gillette India, JM Financial, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Shalby, Surana Solar, among others.

