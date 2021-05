CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on May 4

ICICI Bank: A penalty of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on ICICI Bank Ltd for contravention of certain directions, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for "contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI contained in Master Circular on 'Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks' dated July 1, 2015", the central bank said in a statement.