HDFC Bank | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 10 crore penalty on the bank in relation to irregularities found in its auto loan portfolio. The action was taken after the regulator conducted an investigation into a whistle-blower complaint alleging misdeeds in the bank’s auto loan portfolio. The irregularities were linked to the marketing and sale of third-party non-financial products to the bank’s customers, RBI said.